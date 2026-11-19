The Brief A coastal storm expected to form off Florida on Friday could spread rain across the New York City area from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. How much rain falls depends on how close the storm hugs the coast. Totals range from barely a quarter inch to 3 inches. If you're heading out early for Thanksgiving week, Saturday looks like the better travel day.



Enjoy the near-70-degree sunshine while it lasts. A storm brewing off Florida could make its way up the East Coast and bring a soggy, breezy end to the weekend across the region.

What we know:

The storm isn't expected to organize until Friday near Florida's Space Coast. AccuWeather has raised the risk of tropical development near Florida to "medium," saying the system could pick up tropical characteristics before heading north along the Southeast coast this weekend.

NYC storm forecast

Timeline:

The big question is the track. The American GFS model brings rain and wind up the coast late Sunday into Monday, while the European model keeps the storm farther offshore with less impact:

New York City: Forecasts show a cloudy, rainy and windy Sunday, with early rain on Monday followed by clearing. The storm could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, around New York City, northeastern New Jersey and coastal Connecticut. Gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph if the storm strengthens and tracks close enough.

The coast: Rising astronomical tides would increase the risk of coastal flooding if the storm moves close to shore.

Thanksgiving impacts

Dig deeper:

The storm lands right as early Thanksgiving travel begins. AccuWeather says Saturday currently looks better than Sunday for travel across the Northeast. It also says that if the storm tracks farther north, road and airport delays are possible in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston from Sunday into Monday, with conditions lasting about 24 hours at any one spot.

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If you're driving on I-95 or flying out of Philadelphia International or Newark Liberty, check the forecast before you leave.

What we don't know:

The exact track and strength of the storm are still up in the air, and so are the rain and wind totals for each city. It's also not clear whether the system will become tropical before heading north, or how much coastal flooding the Jersey Shore and New York-area beaches could see.

What's next:

The storm is expected to take shape Friday off Florida, and forecasters say the picture should get clearer once it forms.