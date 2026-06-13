San Antonio Spurs are not canceling Knicks fans' Game 5 tickets, despite earlier reports

The Brief The San Antonio Spurs are limiting ticket sales for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, reserving tickets for locals. Because of this warning, Knicks fans were concerned their tickets for Saturday night's game would be revoked, but the team has confirmed that's not happening. Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antoio.



The San Antonio Spurs are not canceling Knicks fans' tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals Saturday night, despite earlier reports, the team has confirmed.

Spurs limit Game 5 ticket sales

The backstory:

The Spurs and Knicks are preparing to tip-off for a pivotal Game 5 in San Antonio Saturday night. The Knicks are just one win away from securing their first title since 1973.

But Knicks fans hoping to make the trip to witness history were in for an unwelcome surprise when the Spurs announced they'd be limiting ticket sales to locals.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets are only available to people who live within 150 miles of San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, using credit card billing addresses to keep buyers honest.

Concerns over canceled tickets

Dig deeper:

The notice on the Ticketmaster site also says that orders outside that 150-mile radius "will be canceled without notice and refunds given." That warning had many Knicks fans concerned that their tickets would be canceled.

However, the Spurs say that that's not happening. In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the Knicks organization said that "contrary to prior reporting, we've confirmed with the Spurs ownership that they will not be revoking any tickets that Knicks fans have to tonight's game in San Antonio and all ticket holders will be allowed in to Frost Bank Arena."

What's next:

Game 5 is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. As of Saturday evening, the cheapest tickets still available for the game are just under $900.