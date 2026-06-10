Knicks watch party outside of MSG not happening, Mamdani says
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - The watch party outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA finals is not happening, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
MSG watch party is not happening
What we know:
Mamdani posted this statement on X regarding the situation:
FOX 5 NY's Jennifer Williams reports that there are currently no screens set up outside Madison Square Garden.
The watch party initially planned for later tonight, Williams explains, was going to be thrown by New York City, as opposed to being thrown by Madison Square Garden.
The Source: This article includes a statement posted on X by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.