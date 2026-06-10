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Knicks watch party outside of MSG not happening, Mamdani says

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FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 10, 2026 5:12 PM EDT
Published June 10, 2026 5:12 PM EDT
MSG watch party for Knicks no longer happening
MSG watch party for Knicks no longer happening

MSG watch party for Knicks no longer happening

FOX 5 NY's Jennifer Williams has the latest.

The Brief

    • The watch party outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA finals is not happening, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
    • FOX 5 NY's Jennifer Williams reports that there are currently no screens set up outside Madison Square Garden.
    • The watch party initially planned for later tonight was going to be thrown by New York City, as opposed to being thrown by Madison Square Garden.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - The watch party outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA finals is not happening, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

MSG watch party is not happening

What we know:

Mamdani posted this statement on X regarding the situation:

FOX 5 NY's Jennifer Williams reports that there are currently no screens set up outside Madison Square Garden.

The watch party initially planned for later tonight, Williams explains, was going to be thrown by New York City, as opposed to being thrown by Madison Square Garden.

The Source: This article includes a statement posted on X by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

New York KnicksZohran Mamdani