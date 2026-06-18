Knicks parade by the numbers: 2 million celebrate NBA title, dozens hospitalized

The Brief The New York Knicks held their NBA championship parade in New York City Thursday. More than 2 million fans attended the celebration, according to the NYPD. The FDNY also took 30 people to local hospitals, and treated 31 others on the streets.



New York Knicks fans packed the streets of Manhattan on Thursday to celebrate the team's first NBA title in more than half a century. But, while it was a party for many, dozens more were either arrested or hospitalized during the celebrations.

Here are some key numbers from the Knicks' NBA championship parade on Thursday:

Millions celebrate Knicks championship

What we know:

The NYPD shared estimates Thursday night of just how many fans were there to witness the occasion. By the NYPD's count, more than 2 million people lined the parade route along the Canyon Of Heroes.

That means nearly a quarter of the population of New York City was crammed into an area of just a few dozen square blocks Thursday morning. That number doesn't include the 10,000 NYPD officers deployed to secure the parade, and likely doesn't include the thousands more who tried to get a spot along the parade route.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday — a full two and a half hours before the parade kicked off — the NYPD announced that all the viewing areas along the parade route were full, and that no one else would be allowed in.

Dozens shared their disappointment on social media, with some reporting they were stuck in the subways and others saying they waited in line for hours without being able to get in.

Arrests

During Thursday's celebration, the NYPD took 11 people into custody, arresting 10 of them. Officers said charges were pending against the eleventh.

Police did not say what those 10 people were charged with.

Hospitalizations

Dig deeper:

Dozens of people required medical attention at the parade on Thursday.

By 4:13 p.m. Thursday, the FDNY said that paramedics had transported 30 people to local hospitals in varying conditions, and treated 31 others on scene for things like heat-related illness, asthma and other minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Prior to Thursday, officials estimated the parade could be the largest in city history, but it's not clear how the Knicks' celebration stacked up compared to others over the years.