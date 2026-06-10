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Knicks aim for 3-1 Finals lead against Spurs in pivotal Game 4 at MSG

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FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 10, 2026 8:55 AM EDT
Published June 10, 2026 8:55 AM EDT
KNICKS IN SIX! Knicks Fever, NBA Finals & Fan Superstitions | Alex Day
KNICKS IN SIX! Knicks Fever, NBA Finals & Fan Superstitions | Alex Day

KNICKS IN SIX! Knicks Fever, NBA Finals & Fan Superstitions | Alex Day

Sports broadcaster, host & content creator Alex Day joins Natasha to break down the latest from the Knicks’ championship run, react to Game 3, and discuss what has made this team connect with fans in a way few Knicks teams ever have. We also dive into the fascinating world of sports superstitions from lucky jerseys and pregame routines to the rituals fans refuse to break during a playoff run.

The Brief

    • The Knicks aim to win Game 4 at Madison Square Garden to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
    • The NBA declined to retroactively assess a flagrant foul on Victor Wembanyama for striking Jalen Brunson in Game 3.
    • A victory would historically position the Knicks to capture their first NBA title in over 53 years.

NEW YORK CITY - Madison Square Garden is buzzing ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals as the Knicks look to bounce back from Monday night's loss and take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Spurs.

Fans are already flooding the arena early to get their hands on Finals merchandise, cheering on a team chasing its first NBA title in over 53 years.

Foul controversy

What we know:

Much of the chatter following Game 3 centered around a crucial missed call in the first quarter, where Spurs star Victor Wembanyama struck Jalen Brunson in the back of the head.

The play was highly scrutinized because the NBA has the authority to retroactively assess a flagrant foul. Since Wembanyama already has two flagrant foul points, a retroactive assessment would have triggered an automatic one-game suspension, sidelining him for Game 4.

Related

Wembanyama leads Spurs to 115-111 victory in Game 3 of Finals
article

Wembanyama leads Spurs to 115-111 victory in Game 3 of Finals

The Knicks dropped Game 3 of the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden, but still hold a 2-1 lead over the Spurs.

On Tuesday, the league announced it will not assess a flagrant foul on the play. However, former NBA referee Monty McCutchen, currently the league’s Head of Development and Training for Referee Operations, publicly acknowledged the officiating error.

"Most certainly, I think we can all agree that a foul was missed on that play," McCutchen said. "If we break down our fundamentals in even the smallest amounts, we have the opportunity to miss a clear foul as we missed here."

Game 4 strategy

Dig deeper:

The Knicks opted not to practice Tuesday, choosing instead to focus on film and recovery. Containing Wembanyama, who scorched New York for 32 points on Monday, remains the defensive priority.

Jalen Brunson and the coaching staff emphasized three specific areas for Wednesday night's game:

  • Dictate the physicality: The team needs to establish a physical presence from the opening tip and maintain it for 48 minutes without drawing unnecessary whistles.
  • Protect the ball: Limit crucial turnovers that allow the Spurs to get easy transition points.
  • Maintain discipline: Focus strictly on attention to detail and avoid fouling the Spurs' primary scorers.
MSG criticizes NYPD's Game 4 security measures
MSG criticizes NYPD's Game 4 security measures

MSG criticizes NYPD's Game 4 security measures

Madison Square Garden did not hold back in its criticism of the NYPD Commissioner and the Mayor, releasing a scathing statement regarding Wednesday night's restrictive security plan.

Chasing history

The backstory:

If New York can secure a win tonight, they will head back to San Antonio on Saturday with a 3-1 series lead. 

History heavily favors teams in that position; only one team in NBA Finals history has ever successfully recovered from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from team interviews, statements and reporting by FOX 5 NY.

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