Woman raped at knifepoint in West Village; NYPD searching for suspect
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NEW YORK CITY - New York City police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed sexual assault that occurred in the West Village last month.
What we know:
The incident took place shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th, near the intersection of West 10th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Police report that a man approached a 21-year-old woman, pulled out a knife, and proceeded to sexually assault her.
Following the attack, the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
What you can do:
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.