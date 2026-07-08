Woman raped at knifepoint in West Village; NYPD searching for suspect

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The Brief A 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in the West Village last month. The attack occurred shortly after 4:30 AM on Saturday, June 27. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.



New York City police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed sexual assault that occurred in the West Village last month.

What we know:

The incident took place shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th, near the intersection of West 10th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Police report that a man approached a 21-year-old woman, pulled out a knife, and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Following the attack, the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline.