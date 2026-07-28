Woman killed on morning run in the Hamptons after being struck by vehicle
LONG ISLAND, NY - A 29-year-old woman's morning run ended in tragedy when police say she was fatally hit by a vehicle in Southampton last week.
What we know:
Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near 907 Deerfield Road in Watermill just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The pedestrian, identified as 29-year-old Stefanie Rock, was running when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the opposite direction. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police before being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to announce any possible charges in connection with the deadly crash. An investigation is underway.
Dig deeper:
The New York Post reports that Rock was an up-and-coming real estate broker, who joined JLL’s New York City office in April 2024.
"Rock helped broker several notable Manhattan deals for the firm, including representing beauty-tech industry startup GlossGenius as it obtained a full-floor lease at ZG Capital Partners’ 838 Broadway in 2024," according to the report.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Southampton Town Police Department and the New York Post.