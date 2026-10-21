Witnesses chase down driver after woman run over by trailer in fatal NJ hit-and-run

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The Brief Following a minor collision near the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, a woman was fatally run over by an attached U-Haul trailer as the driver sped away. The fleeing driver was tracked and blocked in traffic a half-mile away by civilian witnesses, allowing Paramus Police to detain him. Investigators determined Rodriguez was operating the vehicle under the influence and with a suspended license.



A New York man is facing multiple charges, including death by auto and driving while intoxicated, after allegedly running over a woman and fleeing the scene following a minor crash in New Jersey this week.

What we know:

Estuardo G. Rodriguez, 31, was arrested shortly after the incident when vigilant witnesses chased down and blocked his vehicle in traffic, alerting nearby police.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Krisiann Reyes Rivera of the Bronx, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The backstory:

The deadly incident began around 5:09 p.m. Monday on Route 17 near the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. Rivera was a passenger in a 2015 Buick that was involved in an initial collision with a 2024 Acura pulling a U-Haul trailer, driven by Rodriguez.

Following the crash, Rivera reportedly exited the Buick, walked up to the Acura, and struck one of its windows. Investigators state that Rodriguez then accelerated to drive away, striking Rivera, knocking her to the ground, and running her over with the rear tires of the U-Haul trailer. Rodriguez fled the scene.

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Witnesses followed the Acura, successfully blocking it in traffic approximately a half-mile away. They then flagged down a Paramus Police officer, who quickly detained the suspect.

Authorities determined that Rodriguez was operating the Acura under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended license.

What's next:

Rodriguez is currently being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance. He is charged with:

Second-degree death by auto

Second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

Third-degree endangering an injured victim

Third-degree driving while suspended in a collision resulting in a death

Multiple motor vehicle offenses, including driving while intoxicated