Witnesses chase down driver after woman run over by trailer in fatal NJ hit-and-run
NEW JERSEY - A New York man is facing multiple charges, including death by auto and driving while intoxicated, after allegedly running over a woman and fleeing the scene following a minor crash in New Jersey this week.
What we know:
Estuardo G. Rodriguez, 31, was arrested shortly after the incident when vigilant witnesses chased down and blocked his vehicle in traffic, alerting nearby police.
The victim, identified as 31-year-old Krisiann Reyes Rivera of the Bronx, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The backstory:
The deadly incident began around 5:09 p.m. Monday on Route 17 near the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. Rivera was a passenger in a 2015 Buick that was involved in an initial collision with a 2024 Acura pulling a U-Haul trailer, driven by Rodriguez.
Following the crash, Rivera reportedly exited the Buick, walked up to the Acura, and struck one of its windows. Investigators state that Rodriguez then accelerated to drive away, striking Rivera, knocking her to the ground, and running her over with the rear tires of the U-Haul trailer. Rodriguez fled the scene.
Witnesses followed the Acura, successfully blocking it in traffic approximately a half-mile away. They then flagged down a Paramus Police officer, who quickly detained the suspect.
Authorities determined that Rodriguez was operating the Acura under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended license.
What's next:
Rodriguez is currently being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance. He is charged with:
- Second-degree death by auto
- Second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death
- Third-degree endangering an injured victim
- Third-degree driving while suspended in a collision resulting in a death
- Multiple motor vehicle offenses, including driving while intoxicated
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.