What’s next for Luigi Mangione after his federal guilty plea?

The Brief Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty Friday to federal stalking charges in connection with the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. Mangione is scheduled to be sentenced in the federal case on Dec. 18, while his state murder trial is set to begin Sept. 8. Mangione’s attorneys could seek to have the state case dismissed on double jeopardy grounds following his federal guilty plea.



Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty on Friday to federal stalking charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione entered the plea at a hastily scheduled hearing in Manhattan federal court, which is ongoing. This resolves one of two cases against him in connection with Thompson’s death.

RELATED: Luigi Mangione pleads guilty in federal CEO shooting case in Manhattan

Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 17, 2026 in New York City. Mangione is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis Expand

When will Mangione be federally sentenced?

What's next:

Mangione's sentencing in the federal case is scheduled for December 18, according to FOX 5 New York.

The federal charges accuse Mangione of stalking Thompson to cause his death. Both the federal and state cases could lead to a life prison sentence.

A federal judge earlier this year tossed out additional charges that could have exposed Mangione to a potential death penalty.

What happens to the state case against Mangione?

What's next:

Mangione is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 8 on state murder charges. With his guilty plea in federal court, his lawyers could seek to have the state case thrown out on double jeopardy grounds.

Mangione had complained about the prospect of two trials, telling a judge in February: "It’s the same trial twice. One plus one is two. Double jeopardy by any commonsense definition."

Under New York law, a state prosecution could potentially be barred if the federal case is resolved first.

The state’s double jeopardy protections kick in if a jury has been sworn in a prior prosecution, such as a federal case, or if that prosecution ends in a guilty plea. Mangione’s cases involve different charges arising from the same course of conduct.

In a letter last month, state prosecutors objected to the possibility of a guilty plea in the federal case wiping out the state case.

The backstory:

Mangione, 28, was charged by both federal and state prosecutors with ambushing Thompson, 50, outside a New York City hotel on Dec. 4, 2024, as the insurance executive walked to UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference.

Thompson led one of the United States' largest health insurers, but he wasn't well known outside the industry. Trained as an accountant, he had worked at parent company UnitedHealth Group Inc. for 20 years and became CEO of its insurance arm, UnitedHealthcare, in 2021.

RELATED: How the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson unfolded

Surveillance video of the killing showed a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind. Police say "delay," "deny" and "depose" were written on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan. (United Healthcare)

Mangione, a University of Pennsylvania graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles west of Manhattan.

He has become a cause célèbre for some people upset with the health insurance industry.