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LIVE: Luigi Mangione to appear in Manhattan federal court, could plead guilty in CEO shooting case

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FOX 5 NY
Luigi Mangione Trial
Published August 14, 2026 7:17 AM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 7:17 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • Luigi Mangione, the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter, is expected to plead guilty Friday in Manhattan federal court.
    • Mangione's hearing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in Lower Manhattan.
    • A guilty plea could have implications on Mangione's upcoming New York state trial due to double-jeopardy laws.

NEW YORK - Luigi Mangione, the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges Friday in the Southern District of New York, a turn of events that could have serious implications on his upcoming state trial. 

Mangione's hearing before District Judge Margaret Garnett is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in federal court in Lower Manhattan. 

Luigi Mangione guilty plea?

What we know:

The New York Times first reported Thursday that Mangione was expected to plead guilty at the hearing, but it did not specify what he would plead guilty to. 

Mangione to appear in NYC federal court for expected guilty plea
Mangione to appear in NYC federal court for expected guilty plea

Mangione to appear in NYC federal court for expected guilty plea

Luigi Mangione’s expected federal guilty plea could impact his New York murder case due to double jeopardy laws. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses reports. 

In the federal case, Mangione is charged with two counts of stalking resulting in death, which could result in life in prison if found guilty.

Will Mangione plead guilty in federal court tomorrow?
Will Mangione plead guilty in federal court tomorrow?

Will Mangione plead guilty in federal court tomorrow?

Criminal defense attorney James Kousouros breaks down why Mangione's legal team could pursue a guilty plea for his federal trial. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis breaks it down.

The last-minute hearing fueled speculation about a possible deal with federal prosecutors to avoid a trial, which was due to start in January. It was scheduled at the request of both prosecutors and Mangione's defense team. 

Double jeopardy?

Big picture view:

A guilty plea in federal court could short-circuit Mangione's imminent New York state trial, where he faces charges including second-degree murder for the 2024 killing of Brian Thompson.

Attorney on Mangione potential guilty plea, Tupac murder trial
Attorney on Mangione potential guilty plea, Tupac murder trial

Attorney on Mangione potential guilty plea, Tupac murder trial

Criminal defense attorney Donte Mills discusses the latest news regarding the Luigi Mangione trial, as well as Tupac Shakur's murder trial.

Mangione's attorneys would likely argue that, under New York's strong double-jeopardy laws, he cannot be tried by the state after pleading guilty in the federal case.

The Manhattan District Attorney is likely to contend that Mangione could still be tried because the federal case relates to stalking, while the state charged him with murder. 

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Luigi Mangione back in court as defense fights for live broadcast of New York murder trial

Luigi Mangione appeared in court as his defense team fights media limits and demands live broadcast coverage of his NYC murder trial.

The state trial is currently set to start in September.

Luigi Mangione case

The backstory:

Mangione is accused of stalking and gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, 2024. 

Related

Judge sets January 2027 federal trial date for Luigi Mangione
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Judge sets January 2027 federal trial date for Luigi Mangione

A federal judge in Lower Manhattan has officially set the trial date for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson more than a year and half ago.

Authorities said shell casings found on the scene were etched with the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" – apparently reflecting criticism of the health care industry. 

Mangione was arrested five days after the shooting at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, more than 200 miles west of New York City. 

The Source: This article includes information reported by The New York Times and Fox 5 NY's Robert Moses. 

Luigi Mangione TrialNew York City