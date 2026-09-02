What we know about Erin Piacenti, NJ Bank of America exec killed in Times Square stabbing

The Brief Erin Piacenti was stabbed and killed in Times Square on Aug. 31. Piacenti, from Chester, New Jersey, was a vice president for Bank of America. She had recently returned to work from maternity leave, according to Fox News.



The woman who was killed in a stabbing spree in Times Square earlier this week has been identified as a 32-year-old banking executive from New Jersey who had recently returned to work from maternity leave.

Erin Piacenti was one of two people stabbed in Monday's deadly attack.

Deadly Times Square stabbing, NYPD shooting

The backstory:

The stabbing spree happened on Monday, Aug. 31. NYPD investigators say 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, wielding two "sword-like knives," stabbed two people in Times Square, in what investigators believe was a "random and unprovoked attack.

The first victim, police said, was a 68-year-old man, who remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Seconds later, officials said Cisneros stabbed Piacenti in the stomach near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. Piacenti was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

NYPD officers then shot and killed Cisneros.

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Mother recently returned from maternity leave

What we know:

Piacenti's death comes as she recently returned to work following maternity leave. According to the New York Times, Piacenti was back at work for less than a week before the attack.

The 32-year-old from Chester, New Jersey, was a vice president for Bank of America. The bank's office is neaby.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, a Bank of America spokesperson said that "we are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague," calling her a "valued teammate who will be greatly missed."

Piacenti, along with her husband, earned a law degree from Fordham University in 2021, according to a report from The Associated Press.

NYPD investigation

What's next:

NYPD officers shot and killed Cisneros, after officers said she threatened to kill them before coming at them with the two knives.

Officials are still investigating the shooting, and the city plans to release body-worn camera video of the incident at a later date.