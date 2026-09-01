Bank of America vice president killed in Times Square stabbing spree, NYPD says

The Brief Erin Piacenti, a 32-year-old Bank of America executive, has been identified as the woman killed in a stabbing spree in Times Square, the NYPD said. Piacenti was one of two people attacked by a woman armed with two sword-like knives Monday on Seventh Avenue near 42nd Street, investigators said. Pamela Cisneros, 49, was then fatally shot by police after she started swinging the knives and rushed toward officers.



The NYPD has identified the woman killed in a Times Square stabbing spree as Erin Piacenti, a 32-year-old Bank of America executive from Chester, New Jersey.

Deadly Times Square stabbing

What we know:

Piacenti was walking on Seventh Avenue near 42nd Street on Monday when she was attacked by an emotionally disturbed woman armed with two sword-like knives, investigators said.

Officials said 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros fatally stabbed Piacenti in the stomach seconds after stabbing and wounding a 68-year-old man steps away.

Cisneros was then fatally shot by police after she started swinging the knives and rushed toward officers.

The man was hospitalized and expected to survive.

Bank of America statement

What they're saying:

A Bank of America spokesperson told FOX 5 NY, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones."