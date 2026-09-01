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Bank of America vice president killed in Times Square stabbing spree, NYPD says

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 1, 2026 1:06 PM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 1:06 PM EDT
Times Square stabbing, shooting latest: Victim and suspect identified
Times Square stabbing, shooting latest: Victim and suspect identified

Times Square stabbing, shooting latest: Victim and suspect identified

Investigators believe the stabbing spree in Times Square was a "random and unprovoked attack," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Monday. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso has the latest details on Newsroom Live with Dan Bowens.

The Brief

    • Erin Piacenti, a 32-year-old Bank of America executive, has been identified as the woman killed in a stabbing spree in Times Square, the NYPD said.
    • Piacenti was one of two people attacked by a woman armed with two sword-like knives Monday on Seventh Avenue near 42nd Street, investigators said.
    • Pamela Cisneros, 49, was then fatally shot by police after she started swinging the knives and rushed toward officers.

NEW YORK - The NYPD has identified the woman killed in a Times Square stabbing spree as Erin Piacenti, a 32-year-old Bank of America executive from Chester, New Jersey. 

Deadly Times Square stabbing

What we know:

Piacenti was walking on Seventh Avenue near 42nd Street on Monday when she was attacked by an emotionally disturbed woman armed with two sword-like knives, investigators said. 

Officials said 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros fatally stabbed Piacenti in the stomach seconds after stabbing and wounding a 68-year-old man steps away.

Cisneros was then fatally shot by police after she started swinging the knives and rushed toward officers. 

FULL: Woman stabs 2 in Times Square before being fatally shot by police
FULL: Woman stabs 2 in Times Square before being fatally shot by police

FULL: Woman stabs 2 in Times Square before being fatally shot by police

A woman armed with two knives stabbed two people in Times Square, killing one victim and injuring another, before being fatally shot by NYPD officers. The incident, which police describe as a random and unprovoked attack, remains under investigation.

The man was hospitalized and expected to survive.  

Bank of America statement 

What they're saying:

A Bank of America spokesperson told FOX 5 NY, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones."

The Source: This article is based on details from the NYPD, a statement from Bank of America and reporting by FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers. 

New York CityTimes SquareCrime and Public Safety