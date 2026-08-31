LIVE | 2 people stabbed in Times Square, law enforcement sources say

The Brief Law enforcement sources say that a woman reportedly stabbed two people in Times Square before being stopped by the NYPD. Police have confirmed that there is currently an investigation near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.



Law enforcement sources say that a woman reportedly stabbed two people in Times Square before being stopped by the NYPD.

Police-involved shooting in Times Square

What we know:

The NYPD has confirmed that there was a police-involved shooting in Times Square.

Police sources tell FOX 5 NY that two people were reportedly stabbed before the perpetrator, an Asian woman, was confronted by the NYPD.

The alleged perpetrator is reportedly now receiving CPR.

There is currently a large police presence. The NYPD have confirmed that there is currently an investigation near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.

Citizen video showed an individual on a stretcher, and video taken by FOX 5 NY shows a police officer holding what appears to be a knife.

This is a breaking news story.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known if any police were injured in the shooting.

The identities of the individuals who were reportedly stabbed are also not yet known.