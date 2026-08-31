Expand / Collapse search

LIVE | 2 people stabbed in Times Square, law enforcement sources say

By
Times Square
Updated August 31, 2026 5:19 PM EDT Published August 31, 2026 4:52 PM EDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Law enforcement sources say that a woman reportedly stabbed two people in Times Square before being stopped by the NYPD.
    • Police have confirmed that there is currently an investigation near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.

TIMES SQUARE - Law enforcement sources say that a woman reportedly stabbed two people in Times Square before being stopped by the NYPD.

Police-involved shooting in Times Square

What we know:

The NYPD has confirmed that there was a police-involved shooting in Times Square.

Police sources tell FOX 5 NY that two people were reportedly stabbed before the perpetrator, an Asian woman, was confronted by the NYPD.

The alleged perpetrator is reportedly now receiving CPR.

There is currently a large police presence. The NYPD have confirmed that there is currently an investigation near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.

Citizen video showed an individual on a stretcher, and video taken by FOX 5 NY shows a police officer holding what appears to be a knife.

This is a breaking news story.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known if any police were injured in the shooting.

The identities of the individuals who were reportedly stabbed are also not yet known.

The Source: This article includes a social media post made by the NYPD on X and information provided by the police.

Times SquareCrime and Public Safety