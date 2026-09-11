WATCH: President Bush's 1st pitch after 9/11

The Brief This year marks the 25th anniversary since the tragic terror attacks on September 11. Nearly two months following the attacks, President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch at the 2001 World Series. The game was the first major event to take place since 9/11 and gave the city a chance to have some reprieve from such a horrible tragedy.



It’s been 25 years since the devastating terror attacks on September 11, an event that changed how the United States – and the world – looked at safety and security.

Since the attacks, strict rules on how we travel through airports and even sporting events have been implemented to ensure a safe environment that prevents another disaster from taking place again.

RELATED: Behind the scenes: President Bush's chaotic hours after the 9/11 attacks

President Bush’s 1st pitch during 2001 World Series

FILE - Freeze-frame from video of then-President George W. Bush throwing the first pitch at the 2001 World Series nearly two months after the attacks on September 11. (WNYW)

Dig deeper:

Seven weeks after the terror attacks on September 11, President George W. Bush took to the pitcher’s mound to throw out the first pitch at the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees.

RELATED: 9/11 memorials in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania honor the lives lost

The game took place on Oct. 30, 2001, and was the first major event since the tragedy and though the atmosphere was tense, the hope was that the game would help fans have a moment of reprieve from one of the biggest tragedies in U.S. history, according to MLB.com.

What’s more, Bush donned a bullet-proof vest at the advice of the Secret Service.

Bush delivered a strike over home plate, instilling a moment of unity mere weeks after a terror attack claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

FILE - Freeze-frame from video of then-President George W. Bush throwing the first pitch at the 2001 World Series nearly two months after the attacks on September 11. (WNYW)

September 11 attacks

The backstory:

On Sept. 11, 2001, militants associated with the extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airliners in a coordinated suicide attack against the U.S., killing nearly 3,000 people.

Two planes were flown directly into the Twin Towers in New York City, causing both skyscrapers to collapse within hours and destroying lower Manhattan, while a third struck the Pentagon military headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

RELATED: September 11, 2001 timeline of attacks and events

Passengers aboard the fourth hijacked aircraft, United Flight 93, fought back against the hijackers after learning of the other strikes, forcing the plane to crash into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania before reaching its intended target.

The attacks led to significant long-term domestic and global policy changes, including the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security and the launch of the U.S. "war on terrorism."