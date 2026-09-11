9/11 memorials in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania honor the lives lost

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The Brief The terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, killed 2,977 people. In New York City, 2,753 people died, including 343 firefighters and rescue workers, when the World Trade Center towers fell after the hijacked planes crashed into the buildings. All 87 people — 76 passengers and 11 crew members on board American Airlines Flight 11 and 56 passengers and nine crew members of United Airlines Flight 175, were killed. In Arlington, Virginia, 184 people died — 64 who were on board American Airlines Flight 77 and 125 in the Pentagon — when the hijacked plane crashed into the building. The 40 passengers and crew members on board United Airlines Flight 93 were killed after they fought back, leading the hijackers to crash the plane in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



The September 11, 2001, terror attacks killed 2,750 people in New York City, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. To honor and remember those killed, memorials have been built over the years in New York, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City

The Memorial plaza's twin reflecting pools commemorate the September 11 terror attack in New York City. Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The 9/11 Memorial in New York City honors the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks at the World Trade Center site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. It also honors the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing on February 26, 1993.



The memorial consists of two memorial pools where the twin towers once stood engraved with the names of those who lost their lives.



The North Pool contains the names of those who died at the North Tower, those who died on February 26, 1993, and those who lost their lives on the hijacked Flight 11. Engraved on the South Pool are the names of the first responders, victims at the South Tower, those who were on hijacked Flights 93, 77 and 175 as well as those who died at the Pentagon.



The memorial also contains the 9/11 Memorial Glade, honoring those who developed illnesses and those who died from exposure to toxins from the aftermath of the attacks.



This year, the museum opened "Our Flag Was Still There," an exhibition featuring flags, artifacts and photographs that tell stories of resilience from first responders, veterans and Americans who lived through 9/11. The exhibit includes the Ground Zero flag raised by FDNY firefighters, the flag draped over the Pentagon by soldiers and firefighters, a flag raised over the last column of the South Tower, and one carried during the mission that killed Usama bin Laden.

The National Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia

The Pentagon Memorial was created to remember and honor those lost at the Pentagon Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley.) Expand



American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people on the plane and 125 people in the Pentagon.



The National Pentagon Memorial, located right outside the Pentagon, honors the lives of the 184 people who died. Each memorial unit honors one victim of the attack, and includes a bench hovering over a small pool of water, which reflects light at night.



The memorial units are organized by age, and also distinguish between those who were on board the plane and victims in the Pentagon. The memorial was designed by Julie Beckman and Keith Kaseman who were selected from more than 1,100 entries by a panel of family members, architects and public officials.

Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania

From the Ceremonial Gate, constructed of hemlock wood, visitors can look down the flight path to the last piece of granite etched with the time of the crash and the impact site marked by a distant sandstone boulder. (National Park Service)

The crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania claimed the lives of 40 passengers and crew members.

Flight 93 left Newark International Airport and was hijacked by terrorists, who commandeered the plane, and changed course for Washington D.C., intending to strike the US Capitol building. Flight crew and passengers heroically fought back, leading hijackers to crash the plane in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, missing their intended target. Many lives were saved due to the brave actions of those on Flight 93, who sacrificed their own lives.

The Flight 93 National Memorial , located at the site where Flight 93 crash-landed, was designed by Paul Murdoch Architects of Los Angeles, California with Nelson Byrd Woltz of Charlottesville, Virginia, who were selected from over 1,000 designs submitted from 48 states in this country and 27 countries.



The memorial stands where Flight 93 crashed and features a 93-foot-tall "Tower of Voices" holding 40 wind-activated chimes representing the unique voices of the 40 victims, a "Wall of Names" consisting of 40 polished white marble panels inscribed with the names of each passenger and crew member, aligned along the final flight path, a "Flight Path Walkway, a black granite and concrete pathway that traces the trajectory of the aircraft's approach, featuring portal walls and a timeline of events.

