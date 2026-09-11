Behind the scenes: President Bush's chaotic hours after the 9/11 attacks

The Brief When terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, President George W. Bush was in a second-grade classroom in Florida visiting with children. His first address to the nation was from the elementary school’s media center. The hours that followed would forever change the world.



President George W. Bush was visiting with second-graders in a Florida classroom the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when his chief of staff whispered in his ear: "America is under attack."

President George W. Bush has his early morning school reading event interrupted by his Chief of Staff Andrew Card (L) shortly after news of the New York City airplane crashes was available in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS-/AFP via Get Expand

Not wanting to alarm the children, Bush sat quietly until the reading lesson was over, knowing the nation, the world – and his presidency – had forever changed. Twenty-five years later, here’s a look back at Bush’s chaotic hours following the worst attack in U.S. history.

President Bush visits a Florida elementary school the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 (National Archives)

Where was George W. Bush taken on 9/11?

Timeline:

After Bush finished listening to the reading lesson in Sarasota, Florida, he moved to another classroom to assess the situation before briefly addressing the country from the elementary school.

President Bush speaks on the phone at a Sarasota, Florida, elementary school immediately following the 9/11 attacks (National Archives)

From there, he boarded Air Force One and flew to Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana. On Air Force One, he received intelligence and coordinated a national response with Vice President Dick Cheney, National Security Adviser Consoleezza Rice, New York officials and military advisers. He spoke to the nation a second time from Louisiana.

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President George W. Bush delivers remarks on the terrorist attacks Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, before departing for Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Said the President, "Make no mistake: The United States wi Expand

"Freedom itself was attacked this morning by a faceless coward, and freedom will be defended," Bush said in his address.

President Bush on Air Force One following the 9/11 attacks (National Archives)

"Make no mistake: The United States will hunt down and punish those responsible for these cowardly acts."

Before returning to Andrews Air Force Base and the White House, Bush was taken to Offut Air Force Base south of Omaha, Nebraska, home of U.S. Strategic Command and the 55th Wing. He spent about 90 minutes at Strategic Command’s global operations center, an underground bunker that could withstand a nuclear attack.

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President George W. Bush talks on the telephone Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, as senior staff huddle aboard Air Force One. Photo by Eric Draper, Courtesy of the George W. Bush Presidential Library Expand

Four hours after he left Nebraska, Bush, who had been in office for less than eight months, addressed the nation again, this time from the Oval Office.

Bush’s 9/11 Oval Office address

What they're saying:

"Today, our fellow citizens, our way of life, our very freedom came under attack in a series of deliberate and deadly terrorist acts," he said that night. "The victims were in airplanes, or in their offices; secretaries, businessmen and women, military and federal workers; moms and dads, friends and neighbors. Thousands of lives were suddenly ended by evil, despicable acts of terror.

"The pictures of airplanes flying into buildings, fires burning, huge structures collapsing, have filled us with disbelief, terrible sadness, and a quiet, unyielding anger. These acts of mass murder were intended to frighten our nation into chaos and retreat. But they have failed; our country is strong.

After departing Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb., President George W. Bush confers with Vice President Dick Cheney from Air Force One during his flight to Andrews Air Force Base Sept. 11, 2001. (Offut Air Force Base) Expand

"A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.

"America was targeted for attack because we're the brightest beacon for freedom and opportunity in the world. And no one will keep that light from shining."

A few days later, Bush visited Ground Zero, the World Trade Center still smoldering. There, he stepped on top of a pile of debris and put his arm around retired firefighter Bob Beckwith. He thanked firefighters and other first responders using a bullhorn. When someone in the crowd shouted that he couldn’t hear what Bush was saying, Bush replied:

"I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!"