Mamdani announces 1k discounted US Open tickets for NYC residents

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that 1,000 tickets to the US Open will be available at a discount for New York City residents. The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis – city residents will be able to purchase up to two discounted tickets



Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that 1,000 tickets to the US Open will be available at a discount for New York City residents.

Discounted tickets to US Open

What we know:

Mamdani teamed up with the United States Tennis Association to make the announcement earlier today, August 25.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Roger Federer in action during practice during Fan Week as part of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 24, 2026 in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA via Getty Im Expand

The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis – city residents will be able to purchase up to two discounted tickets.

Those interested can join the queue tomorrow, August 26, at 10 a.m.

"This summer, we have shown again and again that sports belong to the people," the mayor said in a statement. "If the world’s best tennis players are coming to our city, New Yorkers should be able to see them play."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Mew York City Mayoral Candidate Politician Zohran Mamdani smiles during a women's qualifying singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 18, 2025 in Flushing, New York. (Dustin S Expand