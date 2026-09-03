United tests delivering food right to your gate, starting at Newark Airport

The Brief United is piloting a new feature that lets passengers pre-order meals, drinks, and travel essentials and grab them from a designated pickup shelf right at their departure gate. The service is currently testing at nine designated gates in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal C. United plans to bring the pilot to Houston later this year.



If you’ve ever found yourself sprinting through an airport, forced to choose between grabbing a quick meal or making your flight, United Airlines may have discovered the ultimate travel hack.

What we know:

United Airlines has officially launched a pilot program that allows passengers to order food, drinks, and essential travel gear in advance through the United app and have the items waiting for them right at their departure gate.

The service is currently being tested on select flights departing from or connecting through nine designated gates (C125-C138) in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport.

How it works

What you can do:

Eligible passengers will receive a pre-departure push notification via the United app or through email.

Through the app, travelers can browse a menu of airport offerings and place an order. Once they arrive at their gate, their items will be waiting for them on a designated pickup shelf.

The menu isn't just limited to snacks. Passengers can order:

Fresh sandwiches and salads

Kids meals, chips, and candy

Hot and cold beverages

Travel essentials like charging cords, neck pillows, and over-the-counter medicine

United is collaborating with OTG to prepare and deliver meals from popular participating airport restaurants, including Nonna's Kitchen and Victory Grill.

Expansion to Houston and beyond

What's next:

If you aren't flying out of Newark anytime soon, United also has plans to expand the pilot program to Houston later this year.

The airline will be collecting customer feedback throughout both pilot programs to evaluate interest and tweak the service. If the program proves to be a hit and rolls out nationwide, the airline says it plans to eventually integrate the ordering service directly into its seatback in-flight entertainment screens.