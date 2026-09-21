UN General Assembly 2026: Trump-Mamdani meeting, NYC gridlock and street closures

The Brief The United Nations General Assembly has arrived in New York City, launching a week of high-level international diplomacy, heightened security, and traffic gridlock. Mayor Zohran Mamdani is hosting President Trump for a meeting at Gracie Mansion on Monday, before the president addresses world leaders tomorrow. Heavy security is in place around the UN headquarters, including thousands of officers and street closures from 42nd to 48th Streets between 1st and 2nd Avenues and moving "frozen zones" in Manhattan.



The United Nations General Assembly has arrived in New York City, launching a week of high-level international diplomacy, heightened security, and traffic gridlock.

As world leaders converge on Manhattan, here is what you need to know about key political meetings, security measures, and travel advisories for the week ahead.

Trump-Mamdani meeting at Gracie Mansion

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is hosting President Trump for a meeting at Gracie Mansion on Monday, before the president addresses world leaders tomorrow.

The 4 p.m. meeting will focus on "issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers," according to the mayor's office.

This marks the third meeting between Mr. Trump and Mamdani since the mayor was elected in November, but the first between the two at Gracie Mansion.

The two leaders have maintained a cordial relationship in their previous meetings.

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Trump to address UN General Assembly

Dig deeper:

President Trump is scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. His speech is expected to cover major international matters, including the ongoing U.S.-Iran war and the risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Mr. Trump will also meet with global leaders, including Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, following the arrest of former President Nicolás Maduro.

Additional high-profile attendees include Iran's president, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver an address on Thursday.

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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, frozen zones, tight security

Local perspective:

Expect gridlock all week in Manhattan as the NYPD and its federal partners tighten up security around the UN headquarters on the East Side.

Thousands of NYPD officers are stationed around the UN complex. Specialized resources include heavy weapons teams, aviation and harbor units, the bomb squad, K-9 teams, counterterrorism officers, and drones.

What they're saying:

There are no credible threats at this time, authorities say.

"We've been working on this security plan for about six months. We're gonna secure approximately 200 heads of state, heads of government, and spouses for this United Nations General Assembly," said Matt McCool, special agent in charge at the US Secret Service NY Field Office. "We're working with over 20 partners for the security plan, and a series of subcommittees where each agency's responsibility is laid out in detail on what they're responsible for."

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Security checkpoints, road closures

Why you should care:

With severe gridlock expected all week, area residents and commuters must navigate heavy security checkpoints and street closures.

Police are enforcing strict identity checks around designated security zones. Residents living on blocks adjacent to the UN or restricted zones must carry government-issued ID at all times to enter and exit their blocks.

Expect primary street closures from 42nd Street to 48th Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue. First Avenue is closed alongside the UN headquarters, with additional side street closures active.

There are also roving frozen zones, which are temporary, moving street closures across Manhattan as dignitaries travel around the city.