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UN General Assembly 2026 continues Friday — Full speaker schedule & NYC street closures

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 25, 2026 7:42 AM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 7:42 AM EDT
Netanyahu slams NYC Mayor Mamdani, 100+ protesters arrested outside UN
Netanyahu slams NYC Mayor Mamdani, 100+ protesters arrested outside UN

Netanyahu slams NYC Mayor Mamdani, 100+ protesters arrested outside UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a fiery address at the U.N. General Assembly as massive anti-war protests erupted outside.

The Brief

    • The UN General Assembly continues Friday in New York, bringing another day of high-level meetings between world leaders and traffic gridlock in Manhattan. 
    • It is a Gridlock Alert Day, which means drivers should anticipate heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

NEW YORK - The United Nations General Assembly continues Friday in New York, bringing another day of high-level meetings between world leaders and traffic gridlock in Manhattan. 

Here's what to know about the UNGA today. 

NYC Gridlock Alert: Friday street closures & traffic advisories

Local perspective:

The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day. 

NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan
NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan

NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan

New York City officials have launched a massive joint security operation ahead of the 81st UN General Assembly, locking down parts of Manhattan to protect nearly 200 visiting world dignitaries. Despite no specific credible threats, authorities maintain heightened security amid global tensions and high-profile arrivals.

Key street closures include:

  • First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.
  • 44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
  • 42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
  • FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

NYPD may close additional side streets at their discretion throughout the day. 

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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, heavy security for UN General Assembly
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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, heavy security for UN General Assembly

Expect major NYC road closures and severe traffic gridlock as security ramps up for the UN General Assembly this week. Get full street closure details and Midtown travel advice.

UN week traffic in NYC

Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible. 

UN General Assembly Friday speaker schedule

Here is the full list of world leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Friday, Sept. 25:

Morning session

  1. Kiribati – President Taneti Maamau
  2. Maldives – Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef
  3. Iraq – Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi
  4. Lebanon – President of the Council of Ministers Nawaf Salam
  5. Monaco – Minister of State Christophe Mirmand
  6. Marshall Islands – President Hilda Heine
  7. Malta – Prime Minister Robert Abela
  8. Lesotho – Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane
  9. Tuvalu – Prime Minister Feleti Teo
  10. North Macedonia – President of the Government Hristijan Mickoski
  11. Solomon Islands – Prime Minister Mathew Cooper Wale
  12. Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Philip Pierre
  13. Albania – Prime Minister Edi Rama
  14. Pakistan – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
  15. Papua New Guinea – Prime Minister James Marape
  16. Niger – Prime Minister of the Transition Government Lamine Zeine Ali Mahaman
  17. Bahamas – Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis
  18. Haiti – Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé

Afternoon session

  1. Guinea-Bissau – Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té
  2. Egypt – Prime Minister Moustafa Kamal Madbouly
  3. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Prime Minister Godwin Friday
  4. Tonga – Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua
  5. Samoa – Deputy Prime Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo
  6. Saint Kitts and Nevis – Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley
  7. Bahrain – Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani
  8. Azerbaijan – Minister for Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov
  9. Kazakhstan – Minister for Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi
  10. Mauritania – Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad Mohamed Salem Merzoug
  11. Mexico – Minister for Foreign Affairs Roberto Velasco Álvarez
  12. Mauritius – Minister for Foreign Affairs Dhananjay Ramful
  13. Chad – Minister of Public Health and Prevention Abdelmadjid Abdelrahim Mahamat
  14. Norway – Minister for Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide
  15. Guatemala – Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado
  16. Sweden – Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard
  17. Togo – Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and Togolese Abroad Robert Komlan Edo Dussey

The Source: This article is based on the United Nations General Debate schedule for Friday, Sept. 25 and street closures provided by the NYC Department of Transportation. 

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