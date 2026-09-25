UN General Assembly 2026 continues Friday — Full speaker schedule & NYC street closures

The Brief The UN General Assembly continues Friday in New York, bringing another day of high-level meetings between world leaders and traffic gridlock in Manhattan. It is a Gridlock Alert Day, which means drivers should anticipate heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.



The United Nations General Assembly continues Friday in New York, bringing another day of high-level meetings between world leaders and traffic gridlock in Manhattan.

Here's what to know about the UNGA today.

NYC Gridlock Alert: Friday street closures & traffic advisories

Local perspective:

The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day.

Key street closures include:

First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.

44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

NYPD may close additional side streets at their discretion throughout the day.

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UN week traffic in NYC

Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible.

UN General Assembly Friday speaker schedule

Here is the full list of world leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Friday, Sept. 25:

Morning session

Kiribati – President Taneti Maamau Maldives – Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef Iraq – Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi Lebanon – President of the Council of Ministers Nawaf Salam Monaco – Minister of State Christophe Mirmand Marshall Islands – President Hilda Heine Malta – Prime Minister Robert Abela Lesotho – Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane Tuvalu – Prime Minister Feleti Teo North Macedonia – President of the Government Hristijan Mickoski Solomon Islands – Prime Minister Mathew Cooper Wale Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Philip Pierre Albania – Prime Minister Edi Rama Pakistan – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Papua New Guinea – Prime Minister James Marape Niger – Prime Minister of the Transition Government Lamine Zeine Ali Mahaman Bahamas – Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis Haiti – Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé

Afternoon session

Guinea-Bissau – Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té Egypt – Prime Minister Moustafa Kamal Madbouly Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Prime Minister Godwin Friday Tonga – Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua Samoa – Deputy Prime Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo Saint Kitts and Nevis – Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley Bahrain – Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani Azerbaijan – Minister for Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov Kazakhstan – Minister for Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi Mauritania – Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad Mohamed Salem Merzoug Mexico – Minister for Foreign Affairs Roberto Velasco Álvarez Mauritius – Minister for Foreign Affairs Dhananjay Ramful Chad – Minister of Public Health and Prevention Abdelmadjid Abdelrahim Mahamat Norway – Minister for Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide Guatemala – Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado Sweden – Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard Togo – Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and Togolese Abroad Robert Komlan Edo Dussey