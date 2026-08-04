UEFA threatens FIFA with legal action over Infantino’s failed World Cup plan

article

The Brief UEFA has formally warned FIFA that legal action could follow Gianni Infantino’s abandoned private investment plan. The proposed company was valued at $20 billion and would have controlled key FIFA commercial and tournament operations. European soccer officials are also exploring whether to back another candidate in the next FIFA presidential election.



European soccer body UEFA is considering legal action against FIFA over President Gianni Infantino’s failed attempt to sell private investors a stake in future World Cup profits, according to The Associated Press.

What UEFA is threatening

Attorneys representing UEFA sent FIFA a letter warning that the organization is "actively considering legal action," arbitration or regulatory complaints connected to the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise plan.

The letter, dated Friday and reviewed by the AP, also instructed FIFA officials to preserve documents, data and electronic communications that could become evidence in possible legal proceedings.

The preservation notice named 18 FIFA executives, including Infantino, chief financial officer Thomas Peyer and former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who now leads FIFA’s global soccer development efforts.

UEFA’s attorneys warned that deleting, altering, hiding or losing relevant material after receiving the notice could be viewed as the destruction of potential evidence.

Staff place a FIFA logo on the pitch prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

What was Infantino’s World Cup plan?

Infantino’s proposal would have created a separate business known as FIFA Forward Enterprise.

FIFA valued the company at $20 billion and planned to raise about $4.2 billion from private investors. The company would have taken control of FIFA’s major commercial and tournament operations through at least 2038, including business tied to the World Cup.

The proposal offered each of FIFA’s 211 national member federations a one-time payment of $20 million if they accepted the plan by a mid-September deadline.

Infantino withdrew the proposal early Saturday after opposition spread among soccer organizations in Europe, Asia and North America.

Backlash from European soccer

UEFA led the opposition to the plan. Its 55 member federations met while the proposal was still active and agreed to boycott FIFA events and competitions, the AP reported.

UEFA later said Infantino had lost the confidence of the international soccer community and suggested his future as FIFA president should be reconsidered.

FIFA chief operating officer Kevin Lamour also criticized the proposal, telling the AP that employees felt they had been misled by Infantino and describing it as the project of one person.

FILE - The FIFA logo is displayed on the pitch prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Could Infantino face a challenger?

The Swedish soccer federation confirmed that UEFA is working to identify a possible alternative candidate for FIFA president.

Infantino had appeared likely to run unopposed for a fourth and final term, which would keep him in office through 2031. FIFA’s presidential election is scheduled for March, with candidates required to enter the race by Nov. 18.

The Wales soccer federation has already withdrawn its support for Infantino, and additional European federations could follow.

What's next:

UEFA’s letter does not mean a lawsuit has been filed. It places FIFA on notice that legal or regulatory proceedings may follow and that potentially relevant records must be preserved.

The dispute now threatens both FIFA’s leadership and Infantino’s effort to secure another term as president.