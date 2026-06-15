Uber offering discount to fans of eliminated World Cup teams: How to claim it

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The Brief Uber is launching a promotion offering a 30% discount on a future ride for fans whose teams get eliminated from the World Cup. To lock in the deal, users need to open the Uber app, tap the "Choose Your Team" icon and select the country they are rooting for. The promotional offer is limited to one per user and comes with a maximum discount cap of $7.



Your team may have lost, but your wallet could win with a consolation deal from Uber.

What we know:

The rideshare giant has announced a new promotion aimed directly at mourning football fans. If the country you are backing gets knocked out of the World Cup, Uber will hook you up with a 30% discount on a future ride.

Claiming the deal is simple, but you need to make sure your allegiance is locked in on the app before elimination.

Open the Uber app on your mobile device.

Click on the "Choose Your Team" icon.

Select the country you are rooting for.

Once your team is locked in, the app will track their progress. If they get eliminated, the discount will be triggered for your account.

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Dig deeper:

There is a maximum discount cap of $7, and the offer is limited to only one promotional discount per user.