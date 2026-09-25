Two suspected NYC sewer climbers arrested, NYPD says

The Brief Two men suspected of climbing out of a New York City manhole have been arrested, the NYPD said. Kevin Rodriguez, 26, and Samuel Reveron, 25, were allegedly caught on video climbing out of a manhole on Park Avenue at 61st Street. Investigators were still looking for a third person who was also seen climbing out of the manhole.



Two men allegedly caught on camera climbing out of a manhole in New York City have been arrested, police said Friday.

What we know:

The NYPD said Kevin Rodriguez, 26, and Samuel Reveron, 25, were charged with trespassing and conspiracy in connection with the latest case of people entering the city sewer system.

Rodriguez and Reveron were allegedly captured on surveillance video coming out of a manhole on Park Avenue at 61st Street early Wednesday morning.

According to the NYPD, the manhole is near the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning to stay during his visit to address the United Nations General Assembly.

What we don't know:

There was no word on what Rodriguez and Reveron were allegedly doing in the sewer system.

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What's next:

The NYPD said investigators were still looking for a third person who was also seen climbing out of the sewer.