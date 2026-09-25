Expand / Collapse search

Two suspected NYC sewer climbers arrested, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 25, 2026 10:15 AM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 10:15 AM EDT
2 suspects arrested in NYC manhole climbing case
2 suspects arrested in NYC manhole climbing case

2 suspects arrested in NYC manhole climbing case

The NYPD arrested two men who were allegedly caught on camera climbing out of a manhole on Park Avenue. FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens and Frances Wang break down the case on Newsroom Live.

The Brief

    • Two men suspected of climbing out of a New York City manhole have been arrested, the NYPD said.
    • Kevin Rodriguez, 26, and Samuel Reveron, 25, were allegedly caught on video climbing out of a manhole on Park Avenue at 61st Street.
    • Investigators were still looking for a third person who was also seen climbing out of the manhole.

NEW YORK - Two men allegedly caught on camera climbing out of a manhole in New York City have been arrested, police said Friday. 

What we know:

The NYPD said Kevin Rodriguez, 26, and Samuel Reveron, 25, were charged with trespassing and conspiracy in connection with the latest case of people entering the city sewer system. 

Rodriguez and Reveron were allegedly captured on surveillance video coming out of a manhole on Park Avenue at 61st Street early Wednesday morning. 

According to the NYPD, the manhole is near the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning to stay during his visit to address the United Nations General Assembly

What we don't know:

There was no word on what Rodriguez and Reveron were allegedly doing in the sewer system. 

Featured

'Like the Ninja Turtles': Videos show groups climbing in and out of Brooklyn sewer manholes
article

'Like the Ninja Turtles': Videos show groups climbing in and out of Brooklyn sewer manholes

The NYPD is investigating after two groups of people were seen climbing out of sewer manholes in Brooklyn, including one incident caught on security camera.

What's next:

The NYPD said investigators were still looking for a third person who was also seen climbing out of the sewer. 

The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI). 

New York CityUpper East SideCrime and Public Safety