Two suspected NYC sewer climbers arrested, NYPD says
NEW YORK - Two men allegedly caught on camera climbing out of a manhole in New York City have been arrested, police said Friday.
What we know:
The NYPD said Kevin Rodriguez, 26, and Samuel Reveron, 25, were charged with trespassing and conspiracy in connection with the latest case of people entering the city sewer system.
Rodriguez and Reveron were allegedly captured on surveillance video coming out of a manhole on Park Avenue at 61st Street early Wednesday morning.
According to the NYPD, the manhole is near the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning to stay during his visit to address the United Nations General Assembly.
What we don't know:
There was no word on what Rodriguez and Reveron were allegedly doing in the sewer system.
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What's next:
The NYPD said investigators were still looking for a third person who was also seen climbing out of the sewer.
The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).