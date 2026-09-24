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Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly: Speaker schedule, NYC street closures

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 24, 2026 7:47 AM EDT
Published September 24, 2026 7:47 AM EDT
Netanyahu teases 'surprises' in UNGA speech, protests expected in NYC
Netanyahu teases 'surprises' in UNGA speech, protests expected in NYC

Netanyahu teases 'surprises' in UNGA speech, protests expected in NYC

Ahead of his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "surprises" while defending Israel's military actions and criticizing local leaders. Pro- and anti-Israel protests are expected outside the UN headquarters during his visit. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso reports. 

The Brief

    • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in New York on Thursday to address the United Nations General Assembly.
    • Protests are expected around the UN headquarters during Netanyahu's visit.
    • It's also a Gridlock Alert Day, with more Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

NEW YORK - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. He teased there would be "surprises" during his speech in a video shared online. 

Thursday is also another Gridlock Alert Day in New York City, with ongoing Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side. 

Here's what to know about the UNGA today. 

NYC Gridlock Alert: Thursday street closures & traffic advisories

Local perspective:

The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day. 

NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan
NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan

NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan

New York City officials have launched a massive joint security operation ahead of the 81st UN General Assembly, locking down parts of Manhattan to protect nearly 200 visiting world dignitaries. Despite no specific credible threats, authorities maintain heightened security amid global tensions and high-profile arrivals.

Key street closures include:

  • First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.
  • 44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
  • 42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
  • FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

NYPD may close additional side streets at their discretion throughout the day. 

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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, heavy security for UN General Assembly
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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, heavy security for UN General Assembly

Expect major NYC road closures and severe traffic gridlock as security ramps up for the UN General Assembly this week. Get full street closure details and Midtown travel advice.

UN week traffic in NYC

Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible. 

UN General Assembly Thursday speaker schedule

Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Thursday, Sept. 24:

Morning session

  1. Zimbabwe – President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
  2. Madagascar – President Michaël Randrianirina
  3. Ghana – President John Dramani Mahama
  4. Palestine – President Mahmoud Abbas
  5. Guyana – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali
  6. Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
  7. Comoros – President Azali Assoumani
  8. Liberia – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai
  9. Marshall Islands – President Hilda HeinePresident
  10. Bolivia – Constitutional President Rodrigo Paz Pereira
  11. Hungary – President András Bálint Baka
  12. Uruguay – President Yamandú Orsi
  13. European Union – President of the EU Council António Costa
  14. Equatorial Guinea – Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue
  15. Gambia – Vice President Muhammed Jallow
  16. Colombia – Vice President José Manuel Restrepo
  17. Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  18. Portugal – Prime Minister Luís Montenegro

Afternoon session 

  1. Senegal – President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye
  2. Fiji – President Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu
  3. Côte d’Ivoire – Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné
  4. Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima
  5. Yemen – Vice President Abdullah Abdulkader Al Alimi-Bawzer
  6. Kuwait – Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah
  7. Barbados – Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley
  8. Armenia – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
  9. Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
  10. Georgia – Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidzhe
  11. Bangladesh – Prime Minister Tarique Rahman
  12. Netherlands – Prime Minister Rob Jetten
  13. Slovenia – Prime Minister Janez Janša
  14. Greece – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
  15. Australia – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
  16. Ireland – Taoiseach Micheál Martin
  17. Nepal – Prime Minister Balendra Shah

The Source: This article is based on the United Nations General Debate schedule for Thursday, Sept. 24 and street closures provided by the NYC Department of Transportation. 

New York City