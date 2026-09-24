Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly: Speaker schedule, NYC street closures

The Brief Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in New York on Thursday to address the United Nations General Assembly. Protests are expected around the UN headquarters during Netanyahu's visit. It's also a Gridlock Alert Day, with more Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. He teased there would be "surprises" during his speech in a video shared online.

Thursday is also another Gridlock Alert Day in New York City, with ongoing Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

Here's what to know about the UNGA today.

NYC Gridlock Alert: Thursday street closures & traffic advisories

Local perspective:

The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day.

Key street closures include:

First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.

44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

NYPD may close additional side streets at their discretion throughout the day.

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UN week traffic in NYC

Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible.

UN General Assembly Thursday speaker schedule

Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Thursday, Sept. 24:

Morning session

Zimbabwe – President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Madagascar – President Michaël Randrianirina Ghana – President John Dramani Mahama Palestine – President Mahmoud Abbas Guyana – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Comoros – President Azali Assoumani Liberia – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Marshall Islands – President Hilda HeinePresident Bolivia – Constitutional President Rodrigo Paz Pereira Hungary – President András Bálint Baka Uruguay – President Yamandú Orsi European Union – President of the EU Council António Costa Equatorial Guinea – Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue Gambia – Vice President Muhammed Jallow Colombia – Vice President José Manuel Restrepo Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Portugal – Prime Minister Luís Montenegro

Afternoon session

Senegal – President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye Fiji – President Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu Côte d’Ivoire – Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima Yemen – Vice President Abdullah Abdulkader Al Alimi-Bawzer Kuwait – Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Barbados – Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley Armenia – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Georgia – Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidzhe Bangladesh – Prime Minister Tarique Rahman Netherlands – Prime Minister Rob Jetten Slovenia – Prime Minister Janez Janša Greece – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Australia – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Ireland – Taoiseach Micheál Martin Nepal – Prime Minister Balendra Shah