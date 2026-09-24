Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly: Speaker schedule, NYC street closures
NEW YORK - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. He teased there would be "surprises" during his speech in a video shared online.
Thursday is also another Gridlock Alert Day in New York City, with ongoing Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.
Here's what to know about the UNGA today.
NYC Gridlock Alert: Thursday street closures & traffic advisories
Local perspective:
The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day.
Key street closures include:
- First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.
- 44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
- 42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
- FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.
NYPD may close additional side streets at their discretion throughout the day.
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UN week traffic in NYC
Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible.
UN General Assembly Thursday speaker schedule
Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Thursday, Sept. 24:
Morning session
- Zimbabwe – President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
- Madagascar – President Michaël Randrianirina
- Ghana – President John Dramani Mahama
- Palestine – President Mahmoud Abbas
- Guyana – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali
- Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
- Comoros – President Azali Assoumani
- Liberia – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai
- Marshall Islands – President Hilda HeinePresident
- Bolivia – Constitutional President Rodrigo Paz Pereira
- Hungary – President András Bálint Baka
- Uruguay – President Yamandú Orsi
- European Union – President of the EU Council António Costa
- Equatorial Guinea – Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue
- Gambia – Vice President Muhammed Jallow
- Colombia – Vice President José Manuel Restrepo
- Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Portugal – Prime Minister Luís Montenegro
Afternoon session
- Senegal – President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye
- Fiji – President Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu
- Côte d’Ivoire – Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné
- Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima
- Yemen – Vice President Abdullah Abdulkader Al Alimi-Bawzer
- Kuwait – Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah
- Barbados – Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley
- Armenia – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
- Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
- Georgia – Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidzhe
- Bangladesh – Prime Minister Tarique Rahman
- Netherlands – Prime Minister Rob Jetten
- Slovenia – Prime Minister Janez Janša
- Greece – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- Australia – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
- Ireland – Taoiseach Micheál Martin
- Nepal – Prime Minister Balendra Shah
The Source: This article is based on the United Nations General Debate schedule for Thursday, Sept. 24 and street closures provided by the NYC Department of Transportation.