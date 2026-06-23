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The Brief FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19. The president will also present the trophy to the winning team. The announcement has raised security concerns following Trump's recent appearance at Madison Square Garden for the NBA Finals.



President Donald Trump is set for a major role as the World Cup prepares for its New Jersey finale next month, raising questions about security restrictions for the highly anticipated match.

What we know:

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Trump will be in attendance for the tournament's final match at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19. The president will also hand out the World Cup trophy to the victors.

"We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course," Infantino said Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends.

This isn't the first time Trump has attended a World Cup final in New Jersey. Last July, the president presented the Club championship trophy to Chelsea after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium.

The announcement raises questions regarding ecurity after Trump's visit to New York City for the Knicks NBA Finals series prompted a lockdown for parts of the city.

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The backstory:

Trump's appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 required a staggering coordination of the Secret Service, NYPD, and federal assets.

Midtown Manhattan saw barricades, street closures and a massive perimeter that completely slowed foot traffic around the arena. Fans attending the game reported hours-long delays to pass through TSA-style screenings, while the surrounding blocks and businesses felt the ripple effects.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release a security plan or any possible restrictions and closures ahead of Trump's World Cup visit.