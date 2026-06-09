Trump not expected to attend Knicks Game 4 at MSG: report

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The Brief Trump will miss Wednesday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden due to "scheduling conflicts and obligations." His visit to Game 3 made him the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals. With the president absent, MSG is expected to return to standard operations.



It appears Knicks fans will be spared another logistical nightmare as they prepare for a pivotal home game.

What we know:

President Donald Trump is not expected to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals series at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night as the Knicks look to extend their lead against the Spurs.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reports that the president will miss the game due to "scheduling conflicts and obligations."

The news comes after Trump's attendance at Game 3 brought TSA-style screenings at MSG, a canceled outdoor watch party and a chorus of boos during the national anthem.

A lifelong Knicks fan, Trump became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals, watching most of the game from a suite in The Garden.

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The backstory:

Trump's Game 3 visit prompted a lockdown at MSG on Monday night, including a secure perimeter around the venue, screening checkpoints and stricter security policies.

The outdoor watch party at MSG was also canceled due to the lockdown. However, officials say it will return for Game 4.