Transformer explosion sets several cars on fire in Hackensack, New Jersey

The Brief A blown transformer caused an explosion that lit several cars on fire in Hackensack, New Jersey. Officials said it happened at around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Prospect Avenue, near Berry Street. The transformer reportedly exploded and snapped a utility pole, causing live power lines to fall onto the roadway.



A blown transformer caused a fire that burned several cars in Hackensack, New Jersey.

What we know:

Officials said it happened at around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Prospect Avenue, near Berry Street.

The transformer reportedly exploded and snapped a utility pole, causing the live power lines to fall onto the roadway.

The downed wires caused six vehicles to become engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

Firefighters could not immediately attack the fire because of the electrical hazard. They had to wait for PSE&G crews to deenergize the lines before it was safe to start extinguishing the flames.

Fire officials said one of the vehicles was a hybrid EV, which required a hazmat response because lithium-ion batteries pose additional fire risks.

PSE&G crews continued working into the afternoon to repair the transformer after the last of the charred cars was towed away.

Local perspective:

The incident disrupted power to a nearby high-rise and medical office building.

Most of the electricity has been restored, but some residents remained without air conditioning.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.