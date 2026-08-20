Ex-NYPD sergeant pleads guilty in Taconic State Parkway fatal crash

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The Brief A former New York City police sergeant pleaded guilty to causing a fatal wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway, New York AG Letitia James announced. Tiffany Howell, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter in connection with the late-night crash that killed Manuel Boitel in January, James' office said. Investigators said Howell was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into Boitel's vehicle.



An ex-NYPD sergeant has pleaded guilty to causing a fatal wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced.

What we know:

Tiffany Howell pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter in connection with the late-night crash that killed Manuel Boitel, James' office said Wednesday.

Howell, 48, was intoxicated when she was driving the wrong way and crashed head-on into Boitel's vehicle on the parkway in Westchester, officials said.

The backstory:

Howell, of Warwick, was not on-duty for the NYPD at the time of the crash on the Taconic State Parkway on January 22, 2026.

According to officials, her blood alcohol content was at least 0.18 when she drove south in the northbound lanes at over 50 miles per hour and smashed into the car Boitel was driving just after 11:30 p.m.

Boitel was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after midnight, investigators said.

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What's next:

Westchester County Court Judge Anne B. Bianchi said she would sentence Howell to 4–12 years in prison after her guilty plea.

The sentencing was set for Oct. 28.