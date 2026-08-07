New York State Police launch manhunt after Greenville house fire; Suspect 'armed and dangerous'
GREENVILLE, N.Y. - New York State Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect in connection with a homicide and house fire in the Town of Greenville in Orange County.
What we know:
According to police, 32-year-old Thomas David Ryan is wanted in connection with the fire Thursday at a home on Greenville Turnpike.
He's believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.
Ryan was last seen in the area of Greenville Turnpike wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
He was believed to be driving a gray 2016 Toyota Prius with New York license place HNH7671.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately known how many people were inside the house when the fire started or what injuries they may have sustained.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is urged to call State Police at 845-344-5300 or dial 911.
The Source: This article is based on information from the New York State Police.