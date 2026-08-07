New York State Police launch manhunt after Greenville house fire; Suspect 'armed and dangerous'

The Brief New York State Police are searching for a man in connection with a homicide and house fire in the Town of Greenville. Police said 32-year-old Thomas David Ryan is believed to be armed and dangerous after the fire on Greenville Turnpike. It was not immediately known how many people were inside the house or what injuries they may have sustained.



New York State Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect in connection with a homicide and house fire in the Town of Greenville in Orange County.

What we know:

According to police, 32-year-old Thomas David Ryan is wanted in connection with the fire Thursday at a home on Greenville Turnpike.

He's believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Ryan was last seen in the area of Greenville Turnpike wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

He was believed to be driving a gray 2016 Toyota Prius with New York license place HNH7671.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known how many people were inside the house when the fire started or what injuries they may have sustained.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to call State Police at 845-344-5300 or dial 911.