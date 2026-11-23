The Brief A developing coastal storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to New York City from Thanksgiving into early Friday. High winds could impact the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, potentially grounding the balloons. The storm could linger and disrupt holiday travel for a second-straight weekend.



A developing coastal storm is taking aim at the East Coast for Thanksgiving, bringing the threat of heavy rain, coastal flooding and gusty winds that could affect the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

LIVE weather coverage

Big picture view:

Forecasters are tracking the system forming around Florida and the Gulf of Mexico before it surges up the Atlantic coast, potentially affecting states from Florida to Maine and disrupting holiday travel for a second-straight weekend.

Weather across the New York City area is expected to remain calm and cool Tuesday and Wednesday before conditions deteriorate on Thanksgiving Day.

After a cold front passes through Monday night, the city will experience a cool, quiet stretch for the next two days.

NYC Thanksgiving forecast

What we know:

The National Weather Service reports increasing confidence the storm will bring moderate to locally heavy rain from Thursday into early Friday. New York City and the surrounding areas could see 1–2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, raising concerns about moderate-to-widespread coastal flooding.

Parade impact

Local perspective:

NWS officials forecast 20–30 mph winds on Thanksgiving, with gusts near 50 mph possible closer to the coast.

As FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods noted, the windy conditions could force the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to ground all balloons. However, Woods said the bulk of the rain and strongest winds may hold off until the second half of the day—potentially sparing the parade—before clearing out by early Friday.

Holiday travel

What we don't know:

Forecasters are still pinpointing when the worst of the storm will hit New York City. The NWS cautioned there is still uncertainty regarding the exact timing, track and intensity of the coastal storm, meaning the forecast is likely to change over the coming days.

While models currently indicate the storm will exit the NYC area by early Friday morning, FOX Weather reports shifting winds could keep it lingering across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the weekend, further disrupting travel.

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