17-year-old arrested for Midtown Manhattan subway shooting, NYPD says

The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Midtown Manhattan subway station, the NYPD said. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the busy Seventh Avenue–53rd Street station. Investigators said 26-year-old Darrel Rodriguez was shot and killed during an argument on the platform.



A 17-year-old male was arrested for murder Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Midtown Manhattan subway station, the NYPD said.

NYC subway shooting arrest

What we know:

The NYPD said officers arrested the teenager and charged him with murder, five days after gunfire erupted at the busy Seventh Avenue–53rd Street station.

He was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Bronx man killed in argument, NYPD says

The backstory:

Investigators said 26-year-old Darrel Rodriguez of the Bronx was shot and killed just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday during an argument with the suspect on the northbound platform.

The dispute escalated as the two entered a subway car and went back onto the platform before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Rodriguez in the chest, according to police.

The NYPD launched a manhunt after the suspect fled the station.

They released surveillance images showing him wearing a red tracksuit, a black vest, black face mask, and carrying a black backpack.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately release the name of the 17-year-old suspect or say what led to the argument on the subway platform.

This is a developing story and will be updated.