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17-year-old arrested for Midtown Manhattan subway shooting, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 22, 2026 2:29 PM EDT Published October 22, 2026 2:04 PM EDT
17-year-old charged with murder in connection to Midtown subway shooting
17-year-old charged with murder in connection to Midtown subway shooting

17-year-old charged with murder in connection to Midtown subway shooting

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder. as well as criminal possession of a weapon, in connection to the Midtown subway shooting that took place last Saturday.

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Midtown Manhattan subway station, the NYPD said.
    • The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the busy Seventh Avenue–53rd Street station.
    • Investigators said 26-year-old Darrel Rodriguez was shot and killed during an argument on the platform.

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old male was arrested for murder Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Midtown Manhattan subway station, the NYPD said. 

NYC subway shooting arrest

What we know:

The NYPD said officers arrested the teenager and charged him with murder, five days after gunfire erupted at the busy Seventh Avenue–53rd Street station. 

He was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. 

Bronx man killed in argument, NYPD says

The backstory:

Investigators said 26-year-old Darrel Rodriguez of the Bronx was shot and killed just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday during an argument with the suspect on the northbound platform. 

NYC subway shooting: What we know after man killed in argument at Midtown station
NYC subway shooting: What we know after man killed in argument at Midtown station

NYC subway shooting: What we know after man killed in argument at Midtown station

The NYPD is still looking for the suspected gunman accused of killing a 26-year-old man during an argument at the 7th Avenue station near West 53rd Street in Manhattan. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso has the latest on the investigation. 

The dispute escalated as the two entered a subway car and went back onto the platform before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Rodriguez in the chest, according to police. 

The NYPD launched a manhunt after the suspect fled the station.

They released surveillance images showing him wearing a red tracksuit, a black vest, black face mask, and carrying a black backpack. 

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately release the name of the 17-year-old suspect or say what led to the argument on the subway platform. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI). 

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