NYPD manhunt after deadly shooting at Midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for the suspected gunman in a fatal shooting at a busy Midtown Manhattan subway station over the weekend.
The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seventh Avenue station near West 53rd Street, a popular transit hub with tourists and commuters.
Deadly Manhattan subway shooting
What we know:
Investigators said the shooting was not a random attack.
According to officials, an argument broke out between two men on the northbound train platform. It escalated as they entered a subway car, then went back onto the platform.
During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest, police said.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Darrel Rodriguez, of the Bronx. First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Pictures of suspect
What we don't know:
The whereabouts of the suspected gunman, and his name, are unknown at this time.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect wearing a red tracksuit, with a black vest and black face mask.
He's also pictured with a black backpack.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information about the subway shooting or the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.
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The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), after a fatal shooting at the 53rd Street-Seventh Avenue subway station in Midtown Manhattan.