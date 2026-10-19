NYPD manhunt after deadly shooting at Midtown Manhattan subway station

The Brief The NYPD is searching for the suspected gunman in a fatal shooting at a busy Midtown Manhattan subway station over the weekend. Investigators said it happened after an argument broke out between two men on the platform at the Seventh Avenue station near West 53rd Street. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Darrel Rodriguez, of the Bronx.



The NYPD is searching for the suspected gunman in a fatal shooting at a busy Midtown Manhattan subway station over the weekend.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seventh Avenue station near West 53rd Street, a popular transit hub with tourists and commuters.

Deadly Manhattan subway shooting

What we know:

Investigators said the shooting was not a random attack.

According to officials, an argument broke out between two men on the northbound train platform. It escalated as they entered a subway car, then went back onto the platform.

During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Darrel Rodriguez, of the Bronx. First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pictures of suspect

What we don't know:

The whereabouts of the suspected gunman, and his name, are unknown at this time.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect wearing a red tracksuit, with a black vest and black face mask.

He's also pictured with a black backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about the subway shooting or the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.

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