Man in critical condition after NYC subway shooting at 53rd Street-Seventh Avenue station
NEW YORK - A man is in critical condition after being shot on a subway platform in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a 911 call around 12:21 p.m. reporting a shooting on a subway platform at the 53rd Street and 7th Avenue station.
What we know:
Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local area hospital. Officials said the man is in critical condition.
Authorities have not released the identity or age of the victim.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what led up to the gunfire inside the train car or if a suspect has been taken into custody.
Police have not yet provided a description of a shooter, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is obtained through sources.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).