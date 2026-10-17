Man in critical condition after NYC subway shooting at 53rd Street-Seventh Avenue station

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The Brief A man was shot on a subway platform at the 53rd Street and 7th Avenue subway station in Manhattan around midday. EMS rushed the victim to a local area hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police responded to the scene following a 911 call received at 12:21 p.m.



A man is in critical condition after being shot on a subway platform in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 12:21 p.m. reporting a shooting on a subway platform at the 53rd Street and 7th Avenue station.

What we know:

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local area hospital. Officials said the man is in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the identity or age of the victim.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led up to the gunfire inside the train car or if a suspect has been taken into custody.

Police have not yet provided a description of a shooter, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is obtained through sources.