Tourist from Australia stabbed at Midtown McDonald's, sources say
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NEW YORK - A 19-year-old man is recovering after getting stabbed inside a Midtown McDonald's restaurant early Monday morning, according to police.
What we know:
The NYPD said the man was stabbed multiple times in the torso in an apparently unprovoked attack at the McDonald's on 8th Ave. near Madison Square Garden.
It happened at around 2 a.m., according to investigators.
Sources told FOX 5 NY the 19-year-old victim is a tourist from Australia. He was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.
One person was taken into custody, police said.
What we don't know:
The names of the victim and person taken into custody were not released by police.
The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD and FOX 5 sources.