Tourist from Australia stabbed at Midtown McDonald's, sources say

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The Brief A 19-year-old is recovering after getting stabbed early Monday inside a McDonald's in Midtown Manhattan, according to police. The NYPD said it happened at the McDonald's on 8th Ave. near Madison Square Garden and that one person was in custody. Sources told FOX 5 NY the victim is a tourist from Australia.



A 19-year-old man is recovering after getting stabbed inside a Midtown McDonald's restaurant early Monday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The NYPD said the man was stabbed multiple times in the torso in an apparently unprovoked attack at the McDonald's on 8th Ave. near Madison Square Garden.

It happened at around 2 a.m., according to investigators.

Sources told FOX 5 NY the 19-year-old victim is a tourist from Australia. He was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and person taken into custody were not released by police.