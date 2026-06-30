Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumored wedding security: NDAs and watermarked invitations

The Brief Guests allegedly must sign a non-disclosure agreement that carries no financial or legal penalties. Guests have also reportedly not been asked to sign film releases. Every invitation is supposedly individually watermarked with the specific guest's first and last name to easily trace any leaks.



It appears that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are pulling out all the stops to keep their rumored wedding plans strictly under wraps.

Mystery and intrigue are surrounding the superstar couple's alleged nuptials. While the pair has yet to officially confirm any wedding bells, recent reports suggest that if a ceremony is happening, it will be locked down tighter than the vault for "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."

NDAs

What we know:

Guests lucky enough to score an invitation will have to sign an electronic Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), according to a report by TMZ. However, the agreement allegedly does not include a monetary penalty or legal punishment for revealing details.

Instead, it seems the couple is relying on their guests' loyalty with an "honor system type" NDA.

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No Netflix special?

Why you should care:

Hoping for a streaming special of the wedding? You might want to lower your expectations. Guests were reportedly not asked to sign film releases or sign away their rights to appear on camera.

This strongly suggests that a televised wedding special, streaming event or documentary is not in the cards.

Watermarked invitations

Dig deeper:

While the NDA might not have legal leverage, the couple does have a clever way of catching anyone who tries to sell their invitation to the press.

According to TMZ, every single invitation is individually watermarked. The guest's first and last name is reportedly repeated faintly throughout the design of the invite. This security measure is specifically designed to immediately identify exactly who leaked the invitation if a photo of it ever makes its way online.

More clues?

Local perspective:

Video captured by FOX 5 NY early Tuesday morning showed equipment being unloaded from unmarked trucks outside Madison Square Garden. Some vendors reportedly included lighting, staging and transportation.

Crews were also seen taping the stairs of the VIP south entrance at MSG on Tuesday.