Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:15 PM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Ulster County, Dutchess County
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Somerset County, Sussex County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Morris County, Warren County, Mercer County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Southern Westchester County, Northern Queens County, Putnam County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Rockland County, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Orange County, Bronx County, Eastern Essex County, Western Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County, Sullivan County
Extreme Heat Watch
from FRI 9:00 PM EDT until SAT 9:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Bronx County, Northern Queens County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Westchester County, Northern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Southern Nassau County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Western Passaic County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Essex County

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate wedding at MSG, AP source reports

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published July 1, 2026 4:02 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 4:02 PM EDT
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce wedding rumors: Massive preparations underway at MSG
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce wedding rumors: Massive preparations underway at MSG

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce wedding rumors: Massive preparations underway at MSG

Despite having no official concerts scheduled until July 7th, live footage shows massive production trucks, equipment, and crews locked into major preparations at Madison Square Garden.

The Brief

    • A source for The Associated Press is reporting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate their wedding at Madison Square Garden this Friday.
    • Video captured by FOX 5 NY from outside the arena shows a flurry of activity typical of a massive, multi-million dollar production.
    • Production trucks, forklifts and moving equipment have been surrounding the venue, while workers unload large cases from unmarked trucks.

NEW YORK - The Associated Press is now reporting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate their wedding at Madison Square Garden, according to a source.

MSG clues

What we know:

Currently, there are no scheduled concerts at Madison Square Garden until Bon Jovi takes the stage on July 7. However, video captured by FOX 5 NY from outside the arena shows a flurry of activity typical of a massive, multi-million dollar production.

Production trucks, forklifts and moving equipment have been surrounding the venue, while workers unload large cases from unmarked trucks.

Deliveries include large amounts of furniture, notably chairs, which hint at a seated event rather than a standard standing-room concert setup. Crews have been seen taping down the stairs, a standard industry practice before laying out red carpets or custom flooring.

Workers onsite have been refusing to acknowledge any details about the setup.

NYPD response

What they're saying:

During a press conference on Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the department would have "a detail in place" for an event on Friday. However, she declined to discuss any specific details.

While city officials have remained tight-lipped and declined to confirm any pulled permits, the physical evidence outside the venue is hard to ignore.

Rumored itinerary 

Timeline:

What started as whispers on TMZ has now been semi-confirmed by a recent New York Times report teasing a "black tie Swift-Kelce event."

According to these multiple reports, the couple have planned a multi-day celebration to ring in the Fourth of July weekend.

Signs pointing to Taylor Swift wedding at MSG?
Signs pointing to Taylor Swift wedding at MSG?

Signs pointing to Taylor Swift wedding at MSG?

FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman has the latest.

A rehearsal dinner with an estimated 100 close friends and family members is rumored to take place on Thursday, July 2. The July 3 wedding is reportedly kicking off with a 4 p.m. cocktail hour and celebration expected to stretch into Saturday morning.

Security

Local perspective:

If you're hoping for a flood of selfies or leaked videos from the dance floor, don't hold your breath.

Sources indicate that attendees have been required to sign strict Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs). Furthermore, a total no-phone policy is reportedly being enforced for the duration of the two-day event. This rule applies to everyone inside the building, from A-list guests to the security personnel themselves.

Related

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumored wedding security: NDAs and watermarked invitations
article

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumored wedding security: NDAs and watermarked invitations

It appears that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are pulling out all the stops to keep their rumored wedding plans strictly under wraps.

MSG curfew

Dig deeper:

Transforming Madison Square Garden from a sports and concert arena into a romantic wedding venue is an incredibly costly endeavor, but one that Swift certainly has the means to execute. However, there is one massive logistical hurdle: the curfew.

Madison Square Garden strictly enforces an 11 p.m. curfew. Any event that runs past this deadline is subject to staggering fines, often costing thousands of dollars, and potentially up to $10,000 per minute, in penalties. If the rumored wedding reception truly runs into Saturday morning as reports suggest, the venue overtime fees alone could top six figures.

The Source: This article includes reporting by The Associated Press.

New York City