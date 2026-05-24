Suspect wanted for forcibly touching teen girl at 14th Street Station
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NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say forcibly touched a 15-year-old girl at a subway station last week.
What we know:
The 15-year-old was at 14th Street Station around 10:30 this past Monday when she was approached by the suspect.
The suspect reportedly touched her inappropriately before fleeing on an uptown train.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect is still unknown. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and black slippers.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.