Suspect wanted for forcibly touching teen girl at 14th Street Station

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The Brief Police say a teen girl was forcibly touched at a subway station last week. The suspect fled on a train. His identity is still unknown.



The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say forcibly touched a 15-year-old girl at a subway station last week.

What we know:

The 15-year-old was at 14th Street Station around 10:30 this past Monday when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect reportedly touched her inappropriately before fleeing on an uptown train.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is still unknown. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and black slippers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.