Suspect sought for early morning sexual assault in Brooklyn

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The Brief A woman was sexually assaulted in Brooklyn on Saturday after police say an attacker approached from behind and pushed her to the ground. She did not require hospitalization. Police are urging anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.



The NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred early Saturday morning.

What we know:

A 38-year-old woman was standing in front of 222 15th Street when an unidentified suspect approached her from behind around 3:14 a.m.

Police say the man pushed the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim did not require hospitalization following the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is still unknown. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, black shirt, gray shorts and black and white sneakers.

What you can do:

The NYPD is urging anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding this incident to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.