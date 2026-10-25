Suspect arrested after Queens stabbing leaves 4 injured and woman shot by NYPD

The Brief Sean Donovan, 48, faces attempted murder and assault charges following a violent Queens home invasion that left three men with stab wounds. Officers forced entry and followed screams to a bedroom where they shot and Tased a woman who reportedly advanced toward them wielding a knife. The woman is in stable condition and is not considered the initial attacker.



An arrest has been made following a violent home invasion and stabbing in Queens that culminated in a police-involved shooting late Friday night.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Sean Donovan, is facing attempted murder and assault charges.

The backstory:

Officers arrived at the 149th Street residence in South Ozone Park at approximately 9:44 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a break-in and a stabbing.

After knocking on doors for several minutes, two men appeared at a second-floor window. One man, who was visibly injured, told officers outside that his uncle had stabbed him and was downstairs, preventing him from coming down to unlock the door.

Shortly after, a woman at a third-floor window threw a set of keys down to the responding officers. Using the keys to unlock a rear door and forcing open a second door, police followed the sounds of screaming up to the third floor.

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Inside a small bedroom, officers discovered three people on the floor. When commanded to show their hands, the two men complied, but police say the woman moved toward the officers wielding a knife. An officer discharged their firearm, striking the woman, while another deployed a Taser.

Dig deeper:

Police confirm that the woman, who is in stable condition, is not believed to be responsible for the initial home invasion or stabbings. Three men also suffered stab wounds during the incident.

Detectives recovered two knives at the scene.

What's next:

The incident, captured on police body-worn cameras, is now being reviewed by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division.