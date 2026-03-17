Strong winds in NYC, NJ, Long Island knock out power, disrupt flights | See outage tracker

The Brief Strong winds and heavy rain caused power outages across NY, NJ and CT. A Homeland Security-related shutdown disrupted flights in the region. Utility crews are working to restore service as conditions continue.



Strong winds and heavy rain are causing scattered power outages across parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as a separate Homeland Security-related ground stop disrupts flights across the region.

What we know:

Utility companies are reporting outages in multiple communities as the storm moves through, with officials urging residents to prepare for possible service interruptions and delays. Travelers are also facing disruptions at area airports amid the federal shutdown impacting air traffic.

Here’s how to track the latest power outage numbers in your area:

Track power outages across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 16: A pedestrian is reflected in a puddle as fog and rain move into Manhattan on March 16, 2026, in New York City. New York City, along with other parts of the Eastern U.S., is expected to get severe rain and wind as a storm sys Expand

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NJ power outages

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CT power outages

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NY power outages

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NJ power outages

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CT power outages

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