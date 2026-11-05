Student stabbed in Long Island high school parking lot; 15-year-old in custody

The Brief A 16-year-old student is in serious condition after being stabbed in a high school parking lot, according to investigators. Police say they took a 15-year-old into custody following the incident. The stabbing took place in the parking lot of Sachem High School East in Farmingville.



A 16-year-old student is in serious condition after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Long Island high school, and authorities say they have another teenager in custody.

What we know:

Investigators say the stabbing occurred at around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Sachem High School East, located in Farmingville.

Emergency responders transported the 16-year-old victim to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 15-year-old was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

What they're saying:

Sachem Superintendent Patti Trombetta provided the following statement in response to the incident:

"The Sachem Central School District can confirm that a student stabbing occurred at Sachem High School East this afternoon during dismissal time, requiring an immediate law enforcement response. As a result, a student was immediately transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. All our thoughts are with the student and his family at this very difficult time.

The Suffolk County Police Department has advised the District that an arrest has been made, that the physical campus is secure and that the Department is actively investigating the incident.

The health, safety and welfare of our students remain our highest priority as a District. We understand the great concerns this incident may cause within the Sachem community. The District will proactively work with our own security team and the Suffolk County Police Department to address those concerns."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of either teenager involved, and charges have not yet been announced.

Police have not detailed what led up to the stabbing or what type of weapon was used.