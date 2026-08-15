Police followed speeding sedan before it struck, killed juvenile pedestrian in Newark: AG says

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The Brief A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed by a sedan that left the scene in Newark, officials said. An unmarked Newark police SUV had begun following the sedan moments earlier. State officials and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are conducting separate investigations.



A juvenile pedestrian was killed after a sedan struck her and left the scene in Newark last week, New Jersey Attorney General’s Office officials said.

What happened

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Aug. 9 on Bloomfield Avenue near Mount Prospect Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, an unmarked Newark Police SUV driven by Sgt. Xavier Pimentel was traveling west on Bloomfield Avenue when a sedan passed eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Pimentel made a U-turn near Parker Street and began following the sedan, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The sedan then struck the juvenile near Bloomfield and Mount Prospect avenues and left the scene.

What officials said

Pimentel pulled over to help the injured pedestrian, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at about 9:11 p.m. Her name is not being released because she was a juvenile.

What's next:

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the driver of the sedan that struck the victim.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is separately investigating the circumstances of the police encounter.

Under New Jersey law, the Attorney General’s Office must investigate a death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity. Those investigations must be presented to a grand jury to determine whether the evidence supports an indictment against any officer involved.

Both investigations are ongoing. No further information was released.