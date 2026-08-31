13 hurt in shuttle bus crash at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials say

The Brief Thirteen people were injured Monday in a shuttle bus crash at Newark Liberty International Airport. An employee shuttle bus crashed at around 3 a.m. outside Terminal B on the Level 3 departures roadway, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. All the crash victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.



Thirteen people were hospitalized Monday after a shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

What we know:

An employee shuttle bus crashed at around 3 a.m. outside Newark Terminal B on the Level 3 departures roadway, according to the Port Authority.

Everyone injured in the crash was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Level 3 roadway was closed while crews worked to clear the debris, but it has since reopened after the bus was towed away.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.