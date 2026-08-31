13 hurt in shuttle bus crash at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials say
NEWARK, NJ - Thirteen people were hospitalized Monday after a shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.
What we know:
An employee shuttle bus crashed at around 3 a.m. outside Newark Terminal B on the Level 3 departures roadway, according to the Port Authority.
Everyone injured in the crash was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The Level 3 roadway was closed while crews worked to clear the debris, but it has since reopened after the bus was towed away.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.