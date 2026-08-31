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13 hurt in shuttle bus crash at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials say

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FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published August 31, 2026 6:50 AM EDT
Published August 31, 2026 6:50 AM EDT
13 injured in shuttle bus crash at Newark Airport, officials say
13 injured in shuttle bus crash at Newark Airport, officials say

13 injured in shuttle bus crash at Newark Airport, officials say

More than a dozen people were hurt when an employee shuttle bus crashed outside Terminal B at Newark Airport, according to the Port Authority. FOX 5 NY's Frances Wang reports. 

The Brief

    • Thirteen people were injured Monday in a shuttle bus crash at Newark Liberty International Airport.
    • An employee shuttle bus crashed at around 3 a.m. outside Terminal B on the Level 3 departures roadway, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.
    • All the crash victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

NEWARK, NJ - Thirteen people were hospitalized Monday after a shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. 

What we know:

An employee shuttle bus crashed at around 3 a.m. outside Newark Terminal B on the Level 3 departures roadway, according to the Port Authority. 

Everyone injured in the crash was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. 

The Level 3 roadway was closed while crews worked to clear the debris, but it has since reopened after the bus was towed away. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story is from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. 

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