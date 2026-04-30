Man shot near library in New Jersey, prosecutor's office says
NEW JERSEY - A man was shot near a public library in New Jersey, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Man shot near NJ library
What we know:
The prosecutor's office reports that police are investigating a shooting that occurred on East Main Street, between South and Center Streets, in Freehold, New Jersey.
Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area, but are also assuring them that there is "no known further danger to the community."
What we don't know:
The identities of the victim and whoever may have shot him are currently unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.