Man shot near library in New Jersey, prosecutor's office says

The Brief A man was shot near a public library in New Jersey, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area, but are also assuring them that there is "no known further danger to the community." The identities of the victim and whoever may have shot him are currently unknown.



A man was shot near a public library in New Jersey, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Man shot near NJ library

What we know:

The prosecutor's office reports that police are investigating a shooting that occurred on East Main Street, between South and Center Streets, in Freehold, New Jersey.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area, but are also assuring them that there is "no known further danger to the community."

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and whoever may have shot him are currently unknown.