Shirtless suspect sought for glass bottle attack in Lower Manhattan

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The Brief A shirtless suspect allegedly attacked a man by smashing a glass bottle over his head on Center Street in Lower Manhattan just before noon on Thursday. The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen entering a nearby subway station. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for cuts to his face.



Police are searching for a man suspected of a violent assault in Lower Manhattan after he allegedly smashed a glass bottle over another man's head.

What we know:

Authorities say the shirtless suspect struck the victim in the head with a glass bottle on Center Street on Thursday, before immediately fleeing the scene on foot.

Surveillance footage later spotted the suspect entering a nearby subway station.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered cuts to his face from the shattered glass. He received treatment for his injuries at a local hospital.

What you can do:

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the attacker. Anyone who recognizes the shirtless man or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact the authorities or call the NYPD Crime Stoppers tip line.