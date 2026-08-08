Severe thunderstorms could hit NYC area Saturday with damaging winds, heavy rain

The Brief Strong to severe thunderstorms could develop across parts of the New York City area Saturday afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain that could cause isolated flooding. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the region through 8 p.m.



Another round of thunderstorms could bring severe weather to parts of the New York City area Saturday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and heavy downpours among the main concerns.

When could storms reach the NYC area?

The National Weather Service said isolated to scattered thunderstorms could develop Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening.

For New York City itself, the forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with some storms potentially becoming severe. Storm chances are expected to decrease during the evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County until 5 p.m. Saturday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for parts of the region, including portions of northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Weekend Forecast (FOX Weather)

What are the main threats?

The primary concerns with Saturday’s thunderstorms are damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy downpours could produce isolated flooding, particularly in areas that receive repeated storms or have poor drainage.

FOX Weather has been tracking an unsettled pattern across the East Coast, with high humidity helping fuel rounds of afternoon thunderstorms from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast.

How hot will it get?

Saturday is also hot and humid across the New York City area.

Heat Alerts (FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service forecast for Manhattan calls for temperatures in the lower 90s, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the region through Saturday evening.

Areas farther north of the city will be slightly cooler. The forecast provided for parts of Westchester County calls for highs near 87 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some potentially severe.

What about Saturday night?

Storm chances should begin decreasing during the evening.

The forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms before about 8 p.m. in parts of the region, followed by generally clearing conditions overnight.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures around 90 degrees in New York City.

How to prepare for severe storms

People with outdoor plans should keep an eye on changing conditions through Saturday evening and be prepared to move indoors if storms approach.

The National Weather Service advises people to seek shelter inside a sturdy building when severe thunderstorms threaten and to avoid flooded roads if heavy rain develops.