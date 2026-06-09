Search for gunman after man shot to death while riding Bronx bus
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BRONX, NY - A manhunt is underway after a 41-year-old passenger was fatally shot in broad daylight on a city bus in the Bronx.
What we know:
The shooting unfolded Monday afternoon in the Van Nest section of the Bronx. SKYFOX captured the active crime scene near the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and West Plains Road.
Police say a 41-year-old man was riding a Bx36 bus when he was shot once in the abdomen. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Authorities have yet to release the victim's name or a description of the suspect. The search for the gunman is ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.