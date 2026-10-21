article

The Brief Federal health officials are investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters that has sickened 27 people and hospitalized five across 15 states. Little Wicomico Oyster Company voluntarily recalled whole shellstock oysters harvested from Virginia waters between Sept. 18 and Oct. 8. State health authorities have temporarily closed the Little Wicomico River harvest area as a precaution while the investigation continues.



A multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters harvested in Virginia has sickened at least 27 people and hospitalized five across 15 states, federal health officials said.

The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state public health agencies are actively investigating the illnesses. No deaths have been reported.

What was recalled

Big picture view:

On Oct. 9, the Little Wicomico Oyster Company issued a voluntary recall for whole shellstock oysters harvested from the Little Wicomico River and Little Wicomico River Lower growing areas in Virginia.

The recall covers oysters harvested between Sept. 18, 2026, and Oct. 8, 2026. The company ceased harvesting in the affected area and notified its distributors and customers.

As a precaution, the Virginia Department of Health issued an emergency condemnation order temporarily closing the downstream portion of the Little Wicomico River to shellfish harvesting. The closure is set to remain in place through Nov. 7.

Officials emphasized that oysters harvested from other Virginia growing waters are not included in the recall.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Little Wicomico Oyster Company oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia and may have been further distributed.

Symptoms to watch for

Why you should care:

Most people who contract Salmonella begin showing symptoms between six hours and six days after consuming contaminated food. Common signs include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with most individuals recovering within four to seven days without treatment.

However, severe cases can occur, particularly in children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems. Health officials recommend contacting a doctor immediately if you experience:

Diarrhea accompanied by a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea lasting more than two days without improvement

Bloody diarrhea

Excessive vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, including dizziness upon standing, dry mouth and reduced urination

What consumers and businesses should do

What you can do:

Restaurants, retailers and consumers are urged not to eat, sell or serve any of the recalled oysters. Anyone who purchased them should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Because bacteria can easily spread to other surfaces, health officials advise washing and sanitizing any cutting boards, containers, utensils or countertops that came into contact with the recalled oysters using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.