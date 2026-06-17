Rex Heuermann to be sentenced after pleading guilty to 7 murders, admitting to another

The Brief Rex Heuermann will be formally sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to seven murders and admitted to an eighth. Heuermann faces three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional consecutive sentence of 100 years to life. The courtroom will be packed with victims' families delivering impact statements.



Long Island architect Rex Heuermann will return to court on Wednesday for his formal sentencing, bringing legal finality to a serial killer case that has haunted New York for over a decade.

What we know:

Heuermann, 62, reversed his initial not-guilty stance in April and pleaded guilty to the murders of seven women, while also admitting to the killing of an eighth. His plea avoided a highly anticipated trial that had been scheduled for September.

RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Alleged Gilgo serial killer Rex Heuermann (R) appears with his attorney Michael J. Brown for a conference in Suffolk County Court on October 16, 2024 in Riverhead, New York. Heuermann's arrest came more than a decade Expand

He is expected to receive three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, along with an additional consecutive sentence of 100 years to life for the murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla and Valerie Mack.

While Heuermann was not formally charged with her murder, his plea agreement covers the death of Karen Vergata, whom he admitted to killing in court.

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Court statements

What they're saying:

The courtroom is expected to be packed with the families of the victims, who will have the opportunity to give impact statements during the hearing.

Heuermann is also expected to speak in court on Wednesday. His ex-wife and two grown children won’t be attending the sentencing.

Giglo Beach murders

Timeline:

From the grim discoveries along Ocean Parkway to the DNA breakthrough that finally brought Heuermann to justice, here is a look back at the key milestones that defined the 16-year case.

First discoveries in late 2010: Police searching for missing woman Shannan Gilbert discover numerous sets of human remains buried in the brush along Ocean Parkway on Long Island's South Shore, sparking a massive hunt for a serial killer.

The arrest in July 2023: Rex Heuermann is arrested in Manhattan. Investigators broke the cold case by tracing a distinctive green Chevy Avalanche seen by a witness, analyzing burner phone data and matching DNA from a hair found on burlap to a discarded pizza crust Heuermann threw away.

The guilty plea on April 8, 2026: Heuermann pleads guilty to seven counts of murder and admits to killing an eighth woman, detailing to the court how he lured, strangled, and disposed of his victims over a 17-year span.

Sentencing on June 17, 2026: Heuermann is scheduled to be formally sentenced to multiple consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.