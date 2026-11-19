Quinnipiac University on lockdown due to possible gunman on campus, according to the university
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CONNECTICUT - Quinnipiac University is on lockdown following reports of a suspected gunman on campus, according to school officials.
What we know:
Quinnipiac University has been placed on lockdown after a suspected gunman was on campus, according to the university.
The university says police are responding to the incident and are searching all buildings.
What we don't know:
There are no immediate reports of injuries or details about the possible gunman.
No additional information about the possible gunman at this time.
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this article is from Quinnipiac University's X page.