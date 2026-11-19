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The Brief Quinnipiac University says they have placed the school on lockdown. The university says there are reports of a possible gunman on campus. There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter.



Quinnipiac University is on lockdown following reports of a suspected gunman on campus, according to school officials.

What we know:

Quinnipiac University has been placed on lockdown after a suspected gunman was on campus, according to the university.

The university says police are responding to the incident and are searching all buildings.

What we don't know:

There are no immediate reports of injuries or details about the possible gunman.

No additional information about the possible gunman at this time.

This is a developing story.